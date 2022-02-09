SHOCKING! The contestants of KKK-12 gang-up against Rajiv Adatia but Jannat Zubair isn't part of it, Check out why

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Bach Ke Kahan Jayega? Khatra Kahin Se Bhi Aayega! is the twelfth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show began premiering from 2nd July 2022, on Colors TV and digitally streams on Voot.

It is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and hosted by Rohit Shetty. Spanning over twenty episodes, this season became the longest season ever since the reality show commenced.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

Last week, we saw Faisal Shaikh being eliminated from the show. But further, there will be a stunt face-off between Faisal and Sriti to decide who comes back on the show!

Watch the promo here:

The fans can’t wait to see who it’s going to be!

In the latest promo it is seen that there is some fun spiralling on the show. Rohit Shetty makes the contestants have “pie attacks ke vaar”, wherein the contestants are seen smashing pies on the person’s face who they think will be left with “fear ka phanda”.

While Jannat Zubair smashes the pie on her own face, fearing that she’ll be left with “fear phanda”, everyone else smashes Rajiv’s face with the pie. Mohit says that Rajiv said earlier that he’s a celebrity, so he feels like aborting the stunts; Kanika Mann disclosed that Rajiv also said that he’s too classy for this show, which made Rohit Shetty smash the pie on his face!

Watch the video here:

Rajiv said it was all in good spirit and nothing serious. All in all, it was all fun and laughter on the show right before the stress meter turned on for the stunt.

