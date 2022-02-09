SHOCKING! The contestants of KKK-12 gang-up against Rajiv Adatia but Jannat Zubair isn't part of it, Check out why

Everybody on KKK feels that Rajiv Adatia throws tantrums and always wants to abort his stunts mid-way.  

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 18:49
Zannat

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Bach Ke Kahan Jayega? Khatra Kahin Se Bhi Aayega! is the twelfth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show began premiering from 2nd July 2022, on Colors TV and digitally streams on Voot.

It is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and hosted by Rohit Shetty. Spanning over twenty episodes, this season became the longest season ever since the reality show commenced.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

Last week, we saw Faisal Shaikh being eliminated from the show. But further, there will be a stunt face-off between Faisal and Sriti to decide who comes back on the show!

Watch the promo here:

The fans can’t wait to see who it’s going to be!

ALSO READ: KKK- Shocking! Nishant & Pratik Fight against fire and time in this dangerous stunt!

In the latest promo it is seen that there is some fun spiralling on the show. Rohit Shetty makes the contestants have “pie attacks ke vaar”, wherein the contestants are seen smashing pies on the person’s face who they think will be left with “fear ka phanda”.  

While Jannat Zubair smashes the pie on her own face, fearing that she’ll be left with “fear phanda”, everyone else smashes Rajiv’s face with the pie. Mohit says that Rajiv said earlier that he’s a celebrity, so he feels like aborting the stunts; Kanika Mann disclosed that Rajiv also said that he’s too classy for this show, which made Rohit Shetty smash the pie on his face!

Watch the video here:

Rajiv said it was all in good spirit and nothing serious. All in all, it was all fun and laughter on the show right before the stress meter turned on for the stunt.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Jannat Zubair breaks down for This Shocking reason connected to Faisu

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

kkk 12 Khatron Ke Khiladi ColorsTV Jannat Zubair Faisal Khan RAJIV ADATIA Rohit Shetty Mohit Malik Fear Factor Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 18:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Aryan to become parents, Malini to plan a fatal attack on them?
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was...
MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most...
EXCLUSIVE! Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
Heart-Warming! Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary : Fans recollect his Bigg Boss 13 journey saying, “Legends never die”
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s name is enough. He began his journey with the show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suspicious! Abhimanyu finds unbelievable similarities between Maya and Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video