Shocking! The television industry is flooded with THIS common name

MUMBAI: Television is a vast industry. The craze among fans is massive and it is no less than Bollywood. This entertainment business is certainly loved by the audiences. Our TV actors are also immensely loved by their fans and they often trend on social media.

The one thing that is often spoken about in the television industry is the similar names that the actors have. In fact, fans at times get confused and wonder who is doing what.

But the one name that is very common in the television industry is “Karan”. Almost every actor in the television business has this name to the extent of having the same surname. For example, Karan Singh Grover and Karan V Grover have similar names.

In fact, Karan Singh Grover had once mentioned how fans mistake him for Karan V Grover and vice–versa.

Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta fame and Karan Veer Mehra of Pavitra Rishta also share the same name and surname and many times the media and audience get confused about them.

Karan Wahi had said in an interview that he is amused and shocked to find out how common the name “Karan” is and that he came to know this only after becoming an actor.

The Karan’s of the industry are all successful and have a massive fan following and the fans love each one of them. Among all the Karan’s, some are still working actively, the rest are on a break.

So here meet the Karan’s of the industry:

1 Karan Patel

2. Karanvir Bohra

3 Karan Singh Grover

4. Karan Kundrra

5. Karan Wahi

6) Karan Mehra

7) Karan Tacker

8) Karan V Grover

9) Karan Veer Mehra

10) Karan Jotwani

11. Kunal Karan Kapoor

12. JasKaran Singh

13. . Karan Sharma

Well, there is no doubt that the industry is filled with the name “Karan” and everyone has made her name for themselves.

