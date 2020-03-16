Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr. Ishaan Tandon in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago, is doing pretty well. The show stars Zain Imam, Akshit Sukhija, and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles.

The show is based on the movie Darr, though not completely. Only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

The audience loves the equation between Agastya and Pakhi.

Dr. Ishaan Tandon as a character is very strong and always supports Pakhi.

But did you know that before approaching Akshit Sukhija for the role of Ishaan, the character was offered to many actors who then refused the role for various reasons?

Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ishaan.

1. Mohit Keswani

Mohit is best known for his performance in serials like Tumhari Pakhi, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and Kamasutra. He was offered the role of Ishaan, but he declined it as he and the makers were not on the same page and there were creative diffrences.

2. Siddhant Karnick

Siddhant is a popular name in the world of television. He was offered the role of Ishaan but declined it as he had some prior commitments.

3. Yash Gera  

Yash is best known for his roles in shows like Tere Liye. He was offered the role of Ishaan but declined it as he was busy in some personal commitments.

4. Rrahul Sudhir

Rrahul Sudhir is an Indian television actor. He is best known for portraying Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. He too was offered the role of Ishaan but declined it as he has taken a break from television.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Akshit Sukhija, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Ishaan the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

