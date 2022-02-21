Shocking! These actors refused the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show that began just a few months ago is doing very well for itself.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and airs on Sony. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood Kapoor and are loving the romance on screen.

Ram as a character is very strong and emotional. He is very attached to his family and one can call him the ideal son and husband.

But did you know that before signing Nakuul Mehta for the role, it was offered to many actors who refused it?

Check out the actors who refused the role of Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

1. Late actor Siddarth Shukla

Siddarth was a superstar on television. He rose to fame with his roles in Balika Vadhu 2 and his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He too was offered the role Ram but he had refused it owing to date issues.

2. Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is best known for his roles in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharata, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, etc. The actor declined the offer of Ram as he was busy in some personal comments.

3. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun is a huge name in the world of entertainment and rose to fame with his performances in serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin. He was offered the role of Ram but refused it as he had already signed the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

4. Kunal Jai Singh

Kunal is a popular name on television. He rose to fame with his performance in serials like Ishqbaaaz and Pavitra Bhagya. The reason why he refused the role of Ram is still unknown.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Nakuul Mehta, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Ram the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

