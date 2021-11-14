Shocking! These actors refused the role of Suresh in Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show is doing well in terms of TRPs.

The show is produced by Alind Srivastava and Nisaar Parvej under the banner Peninsula Pictures. It stars Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in the lead roles.

Suresh is a very cunning and crude character, but he does have feelings for Nima.

But before casting Akshay as Suresh, the role was offered to many actors who refused the role.

Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Suresh in Nima Denzongpa.

1. Ritvik Arora

Ritvik is best known for his roles in Tu Aashiqui and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was offered the role of Suresh but refused as he was busy in some personal commitments.

2. Arjit Taneja

Arjit is best known for his character in Kumkum Bhagya. He refused the role of Suresh as he was busy in some other projects.

3. Karan Mehra

Karan is best known as Naitik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He too was offered the role of Suresh, but he declined it for reasons best known to him.

4. Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal is a very popular name in the field of television industry. He is best known for his role in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. He has been a part of many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 13, and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. He declined the offer of Suresh as he was busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and didn’t have the dates to allot.

5. Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora is known for his role in serials like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He was offered the role of Suresh but refused it as he couldn’t connect to the character.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Akshay Kelkar, and fans feel that he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Suresh the way he does.

