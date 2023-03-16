Shocking! These actors refused the role of Viaan Raghuwanshi in Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI : Katha Ankahee is a new serial that began on Sony Tv just a few weeks back and the show is doing exceptionally well.

The show stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles.

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins.

The role of Viaan Raghuwanshi essayed by Adnan Khan has been loved by the audiences and it has made a place in the audience’s hearts.

But did you know that before singing Adnan for the role it was offered to a few actors who declined the role for some or the other reason.

Here we bring you the list of actors who refuse the role of Viaan Raghuwanshi in Katha Ankahee.

Check out the list below :

1.Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul is a huge name in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ishqbaaaz etc. But he declined the role of Viaan because he didn’t want to leave the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

2. Kinshuk Vaidya

Kinshuk is a well-known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Ek Rishta Saajhedari. He was offered the role of Viaan but he declined it as he was bust with his prior commitments.



3. Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit is a well known actor of television industry, he is best known for his role in serials like Shaurya Aur Suhani. He was offered the role of Viaan but he declined it as he had already signed Udaariyan.

4 Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria is a known personality on television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Naagin 4, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara etc. He was offered the role of Vivaan but he declined it as he had already signed Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Adnan Khan, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Vivaan the way she did.



