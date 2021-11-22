Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Meet in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet

MUMBAI: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet is a new show on television that began a few months ago and it's doing pretty well in terms of TRPs.

The show is produced by Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal, Shashi Mittal, and Jitendra Singlaunder under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. It stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles.

Meet is a very strong character and a tomboy, but she stands for the right and doesn’t fear sharing her opinions.

But did you know that before finalizing Ashi Singh for the role, it was offered to many actresses who had refused it?

These actresses refused the role of Meet.

1. Megha Chakraborty

Megha is known for her performance in serials like Kaatelal & Sons and Peshwa Bajirao. The actress was offered the role of Meet, but she refused it as she was busy in some other professional commitments.

2. Avika Gor

Avika is also a very well-known personality on television. She is best known as Anandi in Balika Vadhu Season 1. She too was offered the tole of Meet, but the reason she refused this role is still unknown.

3. Jiya Shankara

Jiya Shankar is a popular name in the world of television. She is best known for her performance in the Kaatelal & Sons, Love by Chance, etc. She too was offered the role of Meet but she refused as she had some personal commitments.

4. Yukti Kapoor

Yukti is a famous name on television. She is best known for her performance in Agneephera, Siya Ke Ram, etc. The actress refused the role of Meet as she couldn’t connect to the character.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Ashi Singh, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Meet the way she did.

