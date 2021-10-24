Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Nima in Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show is doing well in terms of TRPs.

The show is produced by Alind Srivastava and Nisaar Parvej under the banner Peninsula Pictures. It stars Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in the lead roles.

Nima is a very strong character and she is fighting all odds to give her children the best life. She is not giving up and she is a fighter.

But did you know that before finalizing Surabhi Das for the role, it was offered to many actresses who had refused the role of Nima?

Here is the list of actresses who refused the role of Nima.

1. Erica Fernandes

Erica is a very popular name in the world of television, and she was offered the role of Nima, but she refused it as she was busy in some other project.

2. Sheen Das

Sheen is best known for her performance in serials like Shaadi Ke Siyape and Indiawali Maa. She too was offered the role of Nima but rejected the offer as she was busy in some personal commitment.

3. Hina Khan

Hina is a superstar on television. She is best known for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was offered the role of Nima but refused it as she had dates issues and was busy with those projects.

4. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is a big name in the world of television she rose to fame with her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also offered the role of Nima but she rejected it as she was busy in her other projects.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Surabhi Das, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Nima the way she did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

