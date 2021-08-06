Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Susheela in Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: Kaatelal & Sons is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment and airs on Sab TV. It stars Megha Chakraborty and Jiya Shankar.

The audiences like to watch the love between Garima and Susheela.

Sushleea is a strong character who is short-tempered like her father and stands for the right. She is a little stubborn.

But did you know that before offering the role to Jiya Shankar, many actresses had refused the role?

Here is the list of the actresses who refused the role of Susheela.

1. Hansika Motwani

Hansika began her career as a child artist in the industry and is a superstar down South. She is best known for her performance in Koi Mil Gaya. She was also offered the role of Susheela, but the reason she refused it is still unknown.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi is a popular actress on television. She is best known for her performance in Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She declined the offer of Susheela as she was busy in some personal commitments.

3. Sana Sayyad

Sana is known for her role in the serial Divya-Drishti. She too was offered the role of Susheela but refused it as she is on a break from television.

4. Nia Sharma

Nia is not less than a superstar on television. She is best known for her performance in Naagin, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. She refused the role of Susheela because she was busy with some other project.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Jiya Shankar, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role, and no one could do justice to Susheela the way she did.

