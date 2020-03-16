Shocking! These celebrities refused to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: The stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' is all set to begin soon, and before host Rohit Shetty makes face their fears, the celebrities united for a grand affair. This season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for a new adventure and some exceptional stunts. The show will see Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, and Rajiv Adatitia among others.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Aww! Ranbir saves Prachi from getting arrested, Rhea and Aliya get shocked!

However, there are some who have made news for rejecting the show.

Siddharth Nigam of Dhoom 3 and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame was approached by the makers for KKK12, however, he had some prior commitments. And hence, the gymnast and daredevil actor couldn't take-up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, he is all game for the next season.



Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal is known for her bold and badass nature. Whatever the challenge is, Divya is always up for it and ready to fight. However, due to prior commitments, Divya couldn't be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

It is being said that Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too. However, reports state that the two weren't ready for such a show right now. There has been no confirmation whether they were approached or not.

If reports are anything to go by, popular sensation Urfi Javed was also approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, the viral sensation, reportedly, said that she wouldn't risk her life like that.

Isqhbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh said he would want to be a part of it but in the near future

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life