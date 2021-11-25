Shocking! These tv celebs have been trolled for their body exposures

MUMBAI: Being a celebrity comes with the cost of being judged by the public. As much as the Bollywood and Hollywood divas, television actresses have also been trolled for their style and fashion choices. Recently, Sanjeeda Shaikh got brutally trolled for her revealing outfit. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is constantly slammed for her risque fashion choices.

Sanjeeda Sheikh - Popular TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh recently shared a video in a halter gown in which she was not sporting a bra and had a plunging neckline. She surely turned up the temperatures on the internet with her video. But little did she know that it might attract a lot of negativities too. While fans praised the actress, many internet users called her out for exposing too much in the video. They called her ‘besharam’, ‘chichori’ and a lot more in the comments. A user even wrote that she is 'ruining the name of Muslims'. Meanwhile, a few others asked her to wear a ‘bra’ beneath her dress.

Urfi Javed - Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her risque style statements, uniquely self-designed outfits and bold fashion choices. She never fails to grab attention with her dressing but lands up getting trolled for revealing clothes. It is not just once that the actress has received massive backlash for her clothing. She was recently trolled for sporting a raunchy see-through top at the airport. Be it her open buttoned jeans look, or backless look, she has been massively trolled for her risque attires every now and then. She has been called 'desperate for publicity and attention' by netizens too.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee - Popularly known as ‘Gopi Bahu’, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card, faced a lot of trolling for her belly dance video. Few days back, she shared a belly dancing video wherein she wore a sports bra with a skirt. While many appreciated her dancing skills, she was brutally trolled for posting the ‘exposing’ video. Netizens slammed Devoleena for the skin show. They called her out for forgetting her values and said ‘sharam haya bech aayi kya’ in the comments

Divya Agarwal - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has often been at the receiving end of negative messages and trolling. From getting trolled for showing her cleavage to going 'topless' for a concept photoshoot, she has faced the blow of negativity on social media. Earlier this year, Divya received a row of hateful comments on a video, for showing her b**bs. However, she didn’t take it up silently and slammed the trolls for spreading hate and negativity by giving a befitting reply. Previously, Divya was trolled when she went topless for a concept photoshoot wherein she posed with a flower bouquet.

Anusha Dandekar - VJ Anusha, who is often seen flaunting her toned physique in her bold and stylish pictures, has been the target of internet users too. Some time back, the actress shared a picture from one of her photoshoots wherein she can be seen posing in a cardigan. However, it gave some internet users an opportunity to pass some lewd comments. She received many nasty comments on the picture. A user went on to say that she would send her a bra. Meanwhile, a few others made some extremely filthy remarks too.

Nia Sharma - Popular actress Nia Sharma is known for soaring the temperatures with her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. However, the actress is often trolled, body-shamed, and called names for exposing too much in her pictures and videos. A few days back, the actress shared a picture in a stunning tube top and a pair of white jeans, with its button open. Little did she know what would come up next. Internet users brutally trolled and slut-shamed the actress for revealing too much in the pictures. While some commented on her b**bs, others asked her to lower down her jeans. Netizens filled the comments section of her post with disgusting remarks.

