Shocking! Times when Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly addressed drama queen Rakhi Sawant as ‘Third-Grade’

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. But there was a time when Rupali was trying hard to achieve her desired success and she was even seen in the first ever season of Bigg Boss that starred on Sony along with other contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Amit Sadh, Ravi Kishan and more.

Rakhi and Rupali's fight in the house had grabbed a lot of highlights where both the actresses indulged in an extremely heated argument and called each other names and abused each other badly. Rupali even called Rakhi a third-grade actress and the fight continued till long between the two actresses.

One of the old videos of Rupali Ganguly is going viral from the Bigg Boss house where she is seen discussing with the winner of the show Rahul Roy about her not being so famous compared to Rakhi Sawant and is afraid of being nominated from the house. This old video of Rupali is leaving her fans wondering why she was so underconfident in life.

There was a time when Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was under confident and her stint in Bigg Boss was a big proof. Today she is definitely a changed person. The girl has come a long way and she rightly deserves all the success and fame. Right now, in Anupamaa you will see Anuj and Vanraj fighting for their lives and the actress is extremely shattered.

Credit: BollywoodLife



