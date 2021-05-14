SHOCKING! TMKOC actor Bhavya Gandhi's mother reveals she paid 1 lakh for Rs 45,000 injection as she shared late husband's treatment ordeal

MUMBAI: Former 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Bhavya Gandhi recently lost his father, Vinod Gandhi to COVID-19. Try as much as they did, his father lost the battle, after weeks of home quarantine and treatment.

While the family initially struggled to get him an ICU bed, similar to the situation scores of people are currently facing owing to the shortage of COVID-19 resources, they did, however, manage to admit him to a hospital but by then it was too late. He breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.

Now, Bhavya's mother Yashoda has opened up about the testing times their family faced while trying to get her husband the right treatment. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Yashoda revealed that she must've made around 500 calls searching for an ICU bed for her departed husband. She also added that she had to import an injection that is manufactured in India all the way from Dubai for which she paid Rs 1 lakh while its original cost is 45k. She said her husband had been very careful about safety and precautions ever since the pandemic hit India. Despite his efforts, he contracted the virus a month back.

Yashoda then shared that it all began with a minor fever and chest pain. When they got his chest scanned, his reports showed a 5 percent infection and thus doctors suggested there is nothing to be worried about and they could isolate him in the home. When his condition did not improve, they consulted another doctor and learned that the infection had doubled up and that they needed to get him admitted to a hospital. Thus began their search for a hospital bed. They eventually found a hospital in the Dadar area of Mumbai, where he was kept for two days.

However, since the facility lacked an ICU, they were asked to shift him. They searched, called, used their contacts and finally, found a bed at Kokilaben, where he stayed for 15 days before breathing his last. Yashoda also revealed she last saw her husband on April 23 from a distance. He was unconscious and could not see her.

We wish the departed soul peace and courage to the family!

