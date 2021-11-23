SHOCKING! Top director of Ekta Kapoor’s television shows, Roshan Bhinder arrested by Versova Police in a cheating case

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the entertainment world.

Celebrities are always under scrutiny, and viewers leave no chance to judge them for various reasons.

In the past, we have seen lots of celebrities embroiled in various controversies that have affected their public image and career big time.

And now, as per reports, a top director of Ekta Kapoor's television shows, Roshan Binder has landed in a huge problem.

She has been arrested by the Versova Police in a cheating case.

Roshan is the wife of the late Garry Bhinder, ex-director of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Garry died of cancer as he was consuming Red Bulls in huge quantities every day to keep himself awake for the shoots.

Not many details about the same are out yet.

We will get back to you on this with all the latest updates.

