Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside

MUMBAI: Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more.

According to reports, police said that the 26-year-old transwoman was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in the city on Tuesday.

Model-actress Sherin Selin Mathew was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her roommates, they said. Though she was hailing from neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for some years. The transgender was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends. A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide. A detailed probe was going on. Last year, trans woman radio jockey and model, Ananya Kumari Alex, was also found dead in an apartment in Kochi, which later triggered a controversy.

Currently, Bengali actress Pallavi Dey’s suicide has left the industry in shock. The actress, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found dead at her flat in Kolkata on Sunday. The sudden and untimely demise of the actress has left everyone in shock. And according to the latest update, Sagnik Chakraborty, Pallavi Dey’s live-in partner, was arrested on Tuesday regarding his connection with the actress’s case. Two days after her death, Sagnik was arrested by Kolkata Police. The actress seems to have died by suicide based on a preliminary post-mortem report but based on the suspicions raised by the actor’s family, and the complaint filed against Chakraborty, he was arrested.

