Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside

Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more. According to reports, she was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in the city on Tuesday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:15
Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside

MUMBAI: Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more.

According to reports, police said that the 26-year-old transwoman was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in the city on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:Controversial! Pallavi Dey’s live-in partner arrested after family raises allegations of murder

Model-actress Sherin Selin Mathew was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her roommates, they said. Though she was hailing from neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for some years. The transgender was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends. A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide. A detailed probe was going on. Last year, trans woman radio jockey and model, Ananya Kumari Alex, was also found dead in an apartment in Kochi, which later triggered a controversy.

Currently, Bengali actress Pallavi Dey’s suicide has left the industry in shock. The actress, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found dead at her flat in Kolkata on Sunday. The sudden and untimely demise of the actress has left everyone in shock. And according to the latest update, Sagnik Chakraborty, Pallavi Dey’s live-in partner, was arrested on Tuesday regarding his connection with the actress’s case. Two days after her death, Sagnik was arrested by Kolkata Police. The actress seems to have died by suicide based on a preliminary post-mortem report but based on the suspicions raised by the actor’s family, and the complaint filed against Chakraborty, he was arrested.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Prabhas fan threatens to commit suicide for this reason

CREDIT: DNAINDIA


    
 

Sherin Selin Mathew Trans actress Chakkaraparambu Alappuzha district Pallavi Dey Mon Mane Na Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar Actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside
MUMBAI: Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more.According to reports, police said...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha convinces Gungun to participate in the fancy dress competition 
MUMBAI: In the Wednesday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Mohan is angry with...
EXCLUSIVE! It's Karanvir Sharma Vs Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
The Khatra Khatra Show: : Kya Baat Hai! Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Sayuri and Kanha get married 
MUMBAI: The Wednesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Dhanraj and Tej putting a dupatta and...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Anushka Sen to be part of the show
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Latest Video