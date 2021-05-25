Shocking! transformation of Siddarth Shukla from being a supermodel to mega superstar on television

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has acted in many television soaps. He was already a popular celebrity, but Bigg Boss 13 escalated his popularity to another level. He has a massive fan following.

He was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor left his mark.

He rose to fame with his performance as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu, and prior to Bigg Boss, he was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He debuted in Bollywood with the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varan Dhawan. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

A lesser-known fact is that Siddarth Shukla began his career as a supermodel where he won many pagents.

Today we take you through the journey of Siddarth from being a model to an actor.

Siddarth was declared as world supermodel in 2005 and the actor walked a lot of ramps and also did lot of AD films.

In 2008 he ventured into acting with his debut serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na but Balika Vadhu turned a turning point as his character became very popular and a household name, and he became a known star on television.

Post that he was seen in the show Dil Se Dil Tak which was the remake of the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and his character Parth Bhanushali was loved by the audiences and his chemistry with Rashami Desai is considered to be magical.

Siddarth Shukla had participated in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where Karan Johar was one of the judges and he thought that Sid was made for the movies and thus he offered him the second lead role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Siddarth also took part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi which he won and brought the trophy home.

Post Dil Sae Dil Tak the actor was on a break and then he returned back with a bang and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and won the show and since then there is no looking back and his fandom has increased to another level keeps increasing as day passes by.

Today he is in much demand for television shows, Bollywood projects, and web series but he is taking his time to finalize and work on projects.

Soon he will be seen in his digital debut Broken and Beautiful Season 3 that will stream on Alt Balaji from the 29th of May 2021.

No doubt that Siddarth has come up the hard way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

