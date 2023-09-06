Shocking! Trouble in paradise in the friendship between Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai as there are “No More Friends”

Shivangi and Randeep are two of the most loved and celebrated on screen couples of television and now as per sources close to the actors it seems like there is trouble in their bond as now they are no longer friends.
Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai is one of the celebrated actors of television and has a massive fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai where he became a household name.

The actor was last seen in the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he was paired with Niti Taylor.

His paring with both Shivangi and Ashi was loved by the audience.

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name. She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

(ALSO READ: Omg! Randeep Rai reveals this shocking reaction on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air )

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH and fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

Now both Shivangi and Randeep have worked on the show in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ together and the two were loved by the audience.

They are considered as one of the best on – screen couples and the fans miss watching them together on screen.

Back then there were rumors doing the rounds that both are in a relationship though there was no confirmation on the same.

As per sources, they rested the rumors of being together but now even their friendship is not there.

A close source to the couple revealed that there is trouble in their paradise and the two are no longer good friends and the friendship has ended a long time back.

Well, today the two aren’t good friends but are cordial with each other then they meet outside.

But the fans always demand to watch them together and are waiting to see them in a project together.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

)

Shivangi Joshi Randeep Rai Balika Vadhu Season 2 Colors Voot bade ache lagte hai Sony TV TellyChakkar friendship Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Television couple TellyChakkar
