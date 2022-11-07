Shocking! This TV actress had auditioned for the role for ‘Dayaben’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Check out

During an interaction with another news portal, Aishwarya said about her playing the role, “I have tested for the role but I don’t think I am doing it.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 23:26
Aishwarya Sukhija

MUMBAI: We know that the beloved character of Daya ben has been missing from your favorite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time now. The producer of the show, Asit Modi, has promised the audience the return of the character very soon.

Also read: Wonderful! Will this television actress be the NEW Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

However, it is not likely as to who would reprise the role of Daya Ben, that was previously enacted by Disha Vakani, who left the show as she was pregnant and had added responsibility. TV actress Aishwarya Sukhija gave a shocking revelation that she too auditioned for the role of Dayaben.

Disha Vakani played the character for almost nine long years and last month, Asit Modi confirmed the return of the character, but not the return of Disha. Since then, many rumours have been flying around many actresses who could be playing the character, but that’s what they end up being- rumours.

During an interaction with another news portal, Aishwarya said about her playing the role, “I have tested for the role but I don’t think I am doing it.” There were also reports of Rakhi Vijan playing the role of Dayaben but she rubbished them saying that she wasn’t even approached by the channel or the producer.

Many speculations were made around Disha Vakani, that she probably hiked her fees and flexible work hours after her daughter Stuti came into her life.

Also read: Palak Sindhwani on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' completing 3,500 episodes

Credits: Hindustan Times

Aishwarya Sukhija Dayaben Jethalal Dilip Joshi Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai Ravi Dubey Sony Sab The Kapil Sharma Show Disha Vakani Asit Modi Shailesh Lodha Babitaji Champak Lal Gada TellyChakkar Tapu Sony Palak Sindhwani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 23:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! This TV actress had auditioned for the role for ‘Dayaben’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Check out
MUMBAI: We know that the beloved character of Daya ben has been missing from your favorite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! The new CEO of the Birla hospital is selected by Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Gorgeousness Defined! Here's how Avneet Kaur has won the hearts of 32.3M people, making trends, even more trending
MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur has set a high standard for herself in the industry with her exceptional acting abilities and...
HOTNESS ALERT! From short dresses to long dresses, Dhanashree Verma Chahal’s STYLE GAME is on point in these pictures
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma never fail to amaze...
Hotness! Siddharth Nigam looks super alluring in these Ethnic outfits and he nails the looks, Check out
MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and hot actors in the television industry. Apart from being a...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Armaan locks Roohi in a dark room
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Wow! Deepika Padukone is a fitness diva and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Deepika Padukone is a fitness freak and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video