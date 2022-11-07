Shocking! This TV actress had auditioned for the role for ‘Dayaben’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Check out

MUMBAI: We know that the beloved character of Daya ben has been missing from your favorite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time now. The producer of the show, Asit Modi, has promised the audience the return of the character very soon.

Also read: Wonderful! Will this television actress be the NEW Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

However, it is not likely as to who would reprise the role of Daya Ben, that was previously enacted by Disha Vakani, who left the show as she was pregnant and had added responsibility. TV actress Aishwarya Sukhija gave a shocking revelation that she too auditioned for the role of Dayaben.

Disha Vakani played the character for almost nine long years and last month, Asit Modi confirmed the return of the character, but not the return of Disha. Since then, many rumours have been flying around many actresses who could be playing the character, but that’s what they end up being- rumours.

During an interaction with another news portal, Aishwarya said about her playing the role, “I have tested for the role but I don’t think I am doing it.” There were also reports of Rakhi Vijan playing the role of Dayaben but she rubbished them saying that she wasn’t even approached by the channel or the producer.

Many speculations were made around Disha Vakani, that she probably hiked her fees and flexible work hours after her daughter Stuti came into her life.

Also read: Palak Sindhwani on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' completing 3,500 episodes

Credits: Hindustan Times