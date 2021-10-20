SHOCKING! TV actress OPENS UP on being sexually assaulted on a flight by Ghaziabad businessman; deets inside

MUMBAI: A businessman from Ghaziabad was arrested on October 14 for allegedly sexually harassing an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. He has been booked under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC. The actress, who has acted in many TV shows and films, spoke about the incident that took place on October 3, which has shaken her.

She narrates, “On October 3, I boarded a flight from Delhi to Mumbai after finishing my work. The flight landed at around 11 am in Mumbai. All passengers were standing near their seats to disembark. This man was standing many rows behind me; he was not even beside me or seated next to me. I was waiting for the passengers in the first row to start moving. After a few minutes, I suddenly felt someone grab me from behind by my waist. He pulled me towards him. When I reacted in anger, he said, ‘Oh, I didn’t realise it was a woman, I thought it was a male co-passenger! He then kept apologising and said, ‘Sorry toh bola na’. How can someone just grab a woman and then try to dismiss it, saying he thought it was a male passenger? It's ridiculous!”

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for movie titled Ice Cream

The actress started shouting for help, after which the cabin crew asked her to mail the airline’s customer care team. “This man gave some other name when the cabin crew asked him to step aside. I went home and mailed the airline about the entire incident and requested them to reveal his identity. But, they told me to go to the police station and file an FIR. They did not reveal his identity. It was only when I called from the Sahar Police Station on October 4 that they revealed his real name. He was taken into custody on October 14. I am very shaken up by the incident,” she says.

The actress reveals that the man’s family approached her to withdraw her complaint. “His wife and another male member from the family had come to my residence and requested me to withdraw the complaint. They know my residence address and I fear that somebody might come again,” she says.

Also read: Being a single parent isn't easy, but I'm a very positive and sporty person: Shruti Ulfat

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI