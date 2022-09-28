Shocking! TV actress Sana Amin Sheikh parts ways with her husband after six years of her marriage, details inside

MUMBAI : The Episode starts with Ranbir helping Prachi wear the jewellery and applying bindi to her forehead. Prachi gets teary eyes. He wipes her tears. Prachi looks at him aMUMBAI: Six years after her marriage to television director Aijaz Sheikh, television actress Sana Amin Sheikh has parted ways with her husband. Their divorce came through on September 13.

Sana shares, “After a month of knowing each other, we decided to tie the knot. We liked each other. However, we realised that we come from different backgrounds and wanted different things from our marriage. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to talk about it during our courtship or the initial months of the marriage. We had compatibility issues.”



The couple did try to work things out in a bid to save their marriage, however, failed to do so. “During six years of marriage, we got separated and reconciled a couple of times because we wanted to save the relationship. However, it wasn’t getting any better. When two people are not happy living under a roof, it is best to separate. When it seemed that there was no way we could have saved our marriage, I figured that we needed to move on. So, we parted ways amicably and officially. Aijaz and I continue to be cordial,” she added.

On the work front, Sana says she wanted to explore OTT and got through an audition immediately after Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Now she is a part of Hansal Mehta’s web show.



Credit: ETimes