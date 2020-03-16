Shocking! TV actresses who became vocal about their worst experiences of facing casting couch

MUMBAI: Casting couch is a serious issue faced by many actresses and even actors. Recently Baal Shiv actress Shivya Pathania opened up about facing casting couch.

Shivya was quoted saying, “I was called for an audition in Santacruz (Mumbai). When I entered the room it was very small. The guy (who was supposed to be the producer) told me if you want to do this advertisement with a bigger celebrity, you will have to compromise.”

Also Read: Speed dating on Star Bharat's 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will also be seen!

Divyanka had once stated that there was a time when she had no money and there was a lot of pressure. She revealed that she got an offer and she was told, “You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break.” The actress said that she was told as if everyone is doing it.

Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma had opened up about casting couch. She had said that sometimes you meet people ‘who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer’. The actress stated that whenever she felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, she just got up and walked out of that door. She said that it’s a personal choice.

Also Read: Speed dating on Star Bharat's 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will also be seen!

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Sneha Jain had revealed that she was offered a South film, and to meet the director and producer she had to travel to Hyderabad. Later, she was informed that she has to compromise and after signing the contract has to spend time with the director and do whatever he says.

Kishwer, who has been a part of many TV shows, had revealed that once she was told to sleep with a hero. The actress politely denied it and left the meeting.

Taarak Mehta fame Aradhana Sharma spilling beans on casting couch asserted that she had gone to Ranchi for a role and while doing the script reading when she was touched inappropriately. She just pushed the man and ran away from there.

Credit: BollywoodLife