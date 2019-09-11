News

Shocking twist! Rahul is Juhi's husband in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Vardhan declares that Sanjivani is going bankrupt.

However, in reality, Vardhan has teamed up with Dr Rahul, who only aims to ruin Sanjivani.

Rahul is Juhi’s husband, who wants to exact his revenge from Shashank and Juhi.

Shashank and Juhi are completely unaware about Rahul and his unity with Vardhan.

It will be interesting to see whether Rahul and Vardhan succeed in their cunning plan to ruin Sanjivani.

Tags > Sanjivani 2, Rahul, Juhi, Shashank, Vardhan, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

