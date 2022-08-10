Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 15. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.

Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

His bond was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.

But then, he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed with this news.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached heights.

These days, the doctor is being offered lots of projects, but he is choosing them very wisely.

If one remembers during his stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, there were news doing rounds that Umar and Rashami were in a relationship, though the two never came out and spoke about it.

In a recent interview Umar spoke about his bond with Rashami Desai, where he said that “We were good when it came to the two of us. We used to meet a lot and things were going great. But then, the fans never spared us. Her fan club used to curse me and mine used to do the same to her. Since the fan clubs were ours, there was a misunderstanding that we were doing it on purpose. We didn’t get the time to clarify things and hence, we unfollowed each other”

He further said “We are in a happy place now. Even if we don’t speak to each other, we do keep sending reels. We are in touch, but it is a cordial relation that we have. ”

As far as Karan Kundrra is concerned “ I am in touch with him, but not much with Tejasswi Prakash, just like it was in Bigg Boss. Nothing has changed and we hardly speak”.

He further says “ I am friends with Karan but because of work, we don’t get much time. But we are at a stage where we don’t expect much from each other”.

Well, there is no doubt Umar and Rashami were loved in Bigg Boss and the fans have finally got the answer as to why they unfollowed each other.

