Shocking! Uorfi Javed faced temporary Instagram suspension due to an error, Swiftly regained access

MUMBAI: On Sunday morning, Uorfi Javed, a well-known actress and social media sensation, had her Instagram account temporarily suspended. The actress is renowned for her bold and distinctive fashion choices and informs her fans and followers of the news on social media.

A screenshot of the suspension notice was shared by her, seemingly directing criticism at those who might have reported her account for violating Instagram's community guidelines.

The 26-year-old fashion influencer shared another screenshot shortly after posting the notification of suspension, this time indicating that her Instagram account had been reinstated due to an error on Instagram's part.

Because of her bold fashion choices, which frequently violate established sartorial conventions, Uorfi has frequently been the target of criticism and online harassment. She has faced threats of rape, death, and even legal action because of her apparel.

Uorfi has not changed her unique sense of style or her attitude toward fashion despite the criticism directed at her. She has developed a devoted fan base that values her courage and distinctiveness.

Uorfi is one person who makes the headlines every day, and when asked if any headlines bother her in an early interview, she said “Nothing bothers me, if journalism has lost its meaning in today’s day then why will it bother me”. Uorfi Javed has redefined what it means to be an honest celebrity and her journey has only just begun.

Credit- Filmibeat