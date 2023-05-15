Shocking! Uorfi Javed remembers a time when a Hindi film actress was rude to her, says “People here don’t accept me”

MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters. She has a massive fan following on Social media and her fans always stand by her no matter what.



Now during a recent podcast, Uorfi revealed how a Hindi film actress complimented her in a way that made her feel small. She said, “There were a lot of people and everyone noticed. I felt very small and embarrassed…I don’t stand a chance in Bollywood. People here don’t accept me.”

Earlier, reacting to an event where in spite of being invited, she was asked not to come because of a top Hindi film actress, Uorfi had shared on her social media page, “Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team, inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told my team I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I am not on Madhuri’s guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but to tell someone at the last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me”

Speaking of trolls, Uorfi said in the same podcast interview, “Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I’m not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t. I feel that I can’t go back. There’s no going back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi.”



