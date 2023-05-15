Shocking! Uorfi Javed remembers a time when a Hindi film actress was rude to her, says “People here don’t accept me”

Now during a recent podcast, Uorfi revealed how a Hindi film actress complimented her in a way that made her feel small.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 09:50
rude to her

MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters. She has a massive fan following on Social media and her fans always stand by her no matter what.


Also Read-EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Now during a recent podcast, Uorfi revealed how a Hindi film actress complimented her in a way that made her feel small. She said, “There were a lot of people and everyone noticed. I felt very small and embarrassed…I don’t stand a chance in Bollywood. People here don’t accept me.”

Earlier, reacting to an event where in spite of being invited, she was asked not to come because of a top Hindi film actress, Uorfi had shared on her social media page, “Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team, inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told my team I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I am not on Madhuri’s guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but to tell someone at the last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me”

Also Read- Uorfi Javed’s bizarre post on suicide faces the mockery of netizens, one says, “Dress is too short to wear Be patient you will get Movie..”

Speaking of trolls, Uorfi said in the same podcast interview, “Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I’m not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t. I feel that I can’t go back. There’s no going back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi.”


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

Uorfi Javed Bepannah Meri Durga Bigg Boss Salman Khan Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie Daayan Bigg Boss OTT Kasautii Zindagii Kay TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 09:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and stories from the telly...
Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for their next supernatural thriller
MUMBAI :After the announcement of R Madhavan joining Ajay Devgn for his much anticipated supernatural thriller, the...
Exciting! Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Tu Tu Main Main to be back on TV? Director Sachin Pilgainkar spills the beans
MUMBAI :The popular comedy TV show Tu Tu Main Main was an iconic show when it was first aired on DD Metro in 1994....
Shocking! Uorfi Javed remembers a time when a Hindi film actress was rude to her, says “People here don’t accept me”
MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Pandya Store: Danger! Prerna trapped by the goon, Krish follows the car
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Pandya Store: Major Drama! Prerna pushes Dhara aside on the road, Prerna sits in a stranger’s car
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan
Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for their next supernatural thriller
Latest Video
Related Stories
Couple Goals
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar
Exciting! Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Tu Tu Main Main to be back on TV? Director Sachin Pilgainkar spills the beans
TV: AP
Audience Perspective: Viewers want fresh stories on Television, don’t want to watch the same type of content again and again,
Nikhil Chinappa
Shocking! Nikhil Chinappa gives his take on people being ‘bullied’ on Roadies, says “the idea was to put people under pressure…”
Shehnaaz Gill
What! This is what Shehnaaz Gill wants to ask Kartik Aaryan
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Is Shiv Thakare is gearing up for his movie debut? This is what the star has to say! Read More!