Shocking! Uorfi Javed reveals the many reasons she is unable to find a rented apartment in Mumbai

Now, Uorfi who is living in a 1BHK told a website that the apartment is small for her and is getting ‘cramped up’.
Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters. Recently she made headlines when she was seen at designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s event and brushed shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment world. 

Now, Uorfi who is living in a 1BHK told a website that the apartment is small for her and is getting ‘cramped up’. Talking about not being able to find another apartment on rent she said, “I am still not able to find a house on rent. The owner, society, want to be your parents- You can’t do this, that, can’t get boys home, can’t cook non veg. Really?! Focus on your kids. You’re renting me your house, not becoming my relative, so let’s keep it like that. The reason (for not getting house on rent) is because I am single. Second, I am a Muslim. Now, Hindu owners have a problem that I am a Muslim and even Muslim owners have a problem that I will wear such clothes and it wouldn’t sit well in their community. So that’s their problem.” 

Uorfi said another reason she isn’t finding an apartment is because people don’t want to rent out apartments to actors as they might commit suicide there. She added, “There is also this issue of being an actor. They have seen a few suicides in the acting field, in the industry in the last few years, so they are scared, that what if actors do the same thing in their house. But I feel mental health is a general issue, it’s just that when an actor does it, it gets highlighted.”

Uorfi further said, “Then Uorfi Javed comes with a lot of controversies. Paps are also there but they are not coming inside the house! They are downstairs, clicking pictures, what is the need to control everything in others’ life? I don’t understand. I am not getting married just to get a house on rent.”

Credit-indianexpress

