Shocking! Urfi Javed gets rape threats, wants to give up

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed's name has already become a synonym for bizarre fashion and style statements. The Bigg Boss OTT participant and new internet sensation never shies away from experimenting with her fashion sense and keeps grabbing attention by donning risque outfits. Her quirky and unique styling sense kept her buzzing all the time. However, she also got trolled quite often. Netizens expressed disgust and much more over her clothes. But now, Urfi seems to be fed up with all the online trolling.

On her Insta stories, Urfi Javed vented her frustration and mentioned that she feels like giving up. She stated that she generally does not get affected by online bullying but it is a rare day when she has been majorly affected. She wrote, "The constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me go crazy. I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don't understand you shouldn't even matter! Usually I'm ok but today is a very rare day where I feel like giving up. It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not."

Urfi Javed had earlier spoken about being slut-shamed at the age of 15. To RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao, she had said, "I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site."

Urfi appeared in Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant, in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini as Chhaya, and in Star Plus's Meri Durga as Aarti. She played Kamini Joshi in SAB TV's Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bella Kapoor in Colors TV's Bepannaah, Piyali in Star Bharat's Jiji Maa, and Nandini in &TV's Daayan. She has also featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Credits: Bollywood Life