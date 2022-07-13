SHOCKING! Vijayendra Kumeria aka Armaan loses his COOL on the sets of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye marks the second collaboration of Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya after Udaan. 

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. 

We have seen how Armaan and Saumya's lives have changed a lot ever since they have separated. 

Saumya gave birth to twins. Armaan tried his best to create problems for Saumya but she chose to lead her own path with her babies. 

And now, tables have turned for Armaan as he has gone bankrupt and Saumya has become successful. 

Well, the show's storyline is going great and the viewers are loving it.

Amid all the drama going on in the show, the star cast never fails to have fun on the set. 

Vijayendra Kumeria is quite active on social media and keeps posting interesting pictures, videos and reels with his fans. 

And now, the actor has posted a fun reel and we are sure that a lot of people will be able to relate to it. 

Take a look:

Vijayendra's expressions were right on point and he was totally in sync.

The viewers have got to see a very different side of Vijayendra and they are loving it.

Well, it seems the handsome hunk is now becoming a reel king. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is bankrolled by Shashi Sumeet Mittal. The show also stars Gun Kansara, Aishani Yadav, Avantika Hundal, Ritu Chauhan, Mandeep Kumar Azad, among others. 

The show started airing from 7th February onwards on Sony TV. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye marks the second collaboration of Vijayendra and Vidhi after Udaan. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video