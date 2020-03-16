Shocking! Vishal Aditya Singh reveals why Shehnaaz Gill didn’t talk to him post-Bigg Boss 13

Vishal recently in an interview opened up about how he has been trying to reach out to Shehnaaz and talk to her but he is unable to do so, but he understands the reason and is giving her the time and space.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is considered one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show.

The show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts. We got celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill who became a rage in the country.

Late actor Siddarth Shukla's fame tripled post this show and he became stardom of another level.

It was from this show that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met and fell in love and were in a relationship.

 
Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the show as a wild card entry and he and Madhurima’s fights are still remembered by the audiences.


He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

The actor had shared a good bond with both Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Siddarth Shukla.

In a recent interview, Vishal spoke about Shehnaaz avoiding speaking to him post the demise of Siddarth Shukla as he tried to reach out to her.

In a recent interview, the actor said, “No I didn’t try to reach out to her but couldn’t get through to her. I also tried calling her brother and told him to share her number since I could speak to him but he didn’t give the number. I kept trying to reach out to her post the incident but couldn’t reach out to her, I give her the benefit of doubt for what had all happened.”

Well, seems like things are not well between Vishal and Shehnnaz Gill as they have not communicated since the show ended.

