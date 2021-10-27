Shocking! Were Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash asked to fake their romance by team Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht got evicted after the other participants voted her out. In an interaction, the actress made revelations about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romance on the show.

VJ Andy asked her, “The hashtag TejRan is trending a lot. The hashtag started two weeks before Karan and Tejasswi actually bonded. Did somebody tell them to do that on the show?” The pretty diva replied by saying that this might have happened because Karan, Tejasswi, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, and Akasa Singh were frequently called by Bigg Boss to the confession room. When she asked them, they said it was some personal issue. She also revealed that once, when Karan came back from the confession room, he was really worried.

Many netizens also suspected if Tejasswi and Karan's bond was real. One person tweeted, “The makers are hyping fake love stories. Some contestants are very boring, we cannot see them doing anything. They are calling Karan and Tejasswi's friendship love. How will the show run like that."

Another called out Bigg Boss and said, “Bigg Boss, what is this fake hashtag, TejRan, bad PR. Tejasswi and Karan's love angle is planned. Eyes never lie. This is not how love happens." One fan tweeted, “Trophy de de bhai karan and Tejaswi ko kyu 2 mahine waste kr rha ..hme malum uski vo winner bnana h tjhe bs ye fake love story se paka mt” (Give the trophy to Karan and Tejasswi. Why are you wasting 2 months? We know that you guys will make them the winner. Just don't bore us with their fake love story.)

Credits: Hindustan Times