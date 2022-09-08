Shocking! This is what Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi suffers from on the sets due to hectic schedules | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: The masses have highly appreciated Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.
On-screen, Aishwarya Khare is paired with Rohit Suchanti. They are known for their characters, Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi. People love their sizzling chemistry and ship them as #RishMi and #RoAish.
TellyChakkar brings you an update on Aishwarya Khare as she revealed what all she suffers from on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi due to hectic schedules.
Well, she took to her social media and revealed the same.
She uploaded a video wherein she is resting on a table and reveals that it is the drawback of doing overtime.
Well, one of the crew members from the set shared that glimpse and captioned it as, “Dard bhari awaz.... crocin lo.”
Have a look!
Talking about the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see an amazing reunion of Virendra Oberoi and Lakshmi. We will see that Virendra will pamper her and will try to rebuild his bond with her. He will hug her and also give a kiss of love on her forehead as a sweet gesture after a lot of distance between the two.
