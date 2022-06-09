Shocking! This is what Cheeni does after a major rift between her and Aryan | Deets Inside

We will see that even though Cheeni has broken all her ties with Imlie she misses her and that’s when Malini threatens Cheeni that she would cause harm to Imlie.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 17:21
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts ever since it has hit the screens.

The audience and the fans are in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. The fans tag them are #AryLie and #SumAan with their actual name Sumbul and Fahmaan respectively.

Apart from Sumbul and Fahmaan’s chemistry, Cheeni aka Keva Shefali’s and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the tinsel town.

Currently, Keva aka Cheeni is the youngest on the sets of Imlie. She entered the show post the recent leap of five years and her charm and innocence has stolen everyone’s heart, not only on set but also among the fans of the show.

In one of the interviews of Tellychakkar with Sumbul aka Imlie, she revealed that “Until Cheeni aka Keva Shefali arrived, I was the most notorious but now she takes the limelight. But yes, she is cute and I take her on my back and roam around on sets which give me the feeling of Vikram Betaal.”

But talking about the show’s upcoming track, we will see that Imlie has been ousted from Rathore house by Malini. Malini revealed that Cheeni is her and Aditya’s daughter and Imlie had hidden this news for a long time, on the other hand, Aryan is heartbroken after knowing to this fact. We will see that even though Cheeni has broken all her ties with Imlie she misses her and that’s when Malini threatens Cheeni that she would cause harm to Imlie.

After getting well-versed with Malini’s plans, it seems that Cheeni wants to save her Imlie at any cost.

We might see in the upcoming episode that Cheeni would leave Aryan to save Imlie from the evil plans of Malini, and for this cause she would have a big rift between her and Aryan.

Well guys, do you think that Cheeni would be successful in saving Imlie? What will Aryan do?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.


 

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh TellyChakkar
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

