Shocking! What is cooking? Sumbul Touqeer Khan feels jealous as Fahmaan Khan hugs Nikki Tamboli; his reaction will shock you

Fahmaan and Sumbul are two of the most loved actors of television and their onscreen pair is loved by the fans. Recently, a photo has cropped up where one can see how Fahmaan is recreating the magic of the movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and fans believe that Sumbul is feeling jealous.
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss, and Fahmaan signed his new Dharampatni

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother, she is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

There were reports doing the rounds that the two might be coming in on a project together but that didn’t work.

But now they would be seen on COLORS reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” where they would be having fun sessions with the cast and crew.

A photo of the two have gone viral where the fans feel that Sumbul has gotten jealous as Fahmaan Khan hugs Nikki Tamboli and she is pretending to kick him, the fans feel that the moment is coming out of jealousy. 

In the photo one can see how he hugs Nikki and is catching Sumbul’s hand and creating the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment.

Sumbul shared the photo and captioned is by laughing on it and Fahmaan Khan replied saying “ Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” tum nahi samjohae”

Well, the entire scenario was done in a funny gist that will leave SuMan fans in splits.

But it’s a treat to watch Fahmaan and Sumbul together on screen after a long gap.

