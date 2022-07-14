SHOCKING! This is what happened when Kanika Mann chose Mr. Faisu over Rajiv Adatia on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season. 

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again back as a host for this season.

Rohit has not just been a host but also a mentor who always guides the contestants in the right direction and motivates them to perform better with each stunt. 

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Erika Packard, and Chetna Pande. 

Well, we all know that the contestants are trying their best to perform in each and every stunt. 

Apart from all the action that goes on-screen, the contestants have a gala time behind the camera. 

We have seen several pictures, videos and reels shared by the contestants on their Instagram handles which prove that they are having a whale of a time with each other. 

We came across a video where Rajiv is playing a rapid fire game with Kanika.

While Kanika was confidently answering all the questions asked by Rajiv, her one answer left him stunned. 

Rajiv asked to choose between him and Mr. Faisu. And to Rajiv's surprise, Kanika chose Mr. Faisu. 

Take a look:

Rajiv's reaction was just too hilarious and Kanika's response to choosing Mr. Faisu was that he is her good friend now. 

Well, it seems Kanika has changed her party and is now best friends with Mr. Faisu. 

However, we are hoping that her friendship with Rajiv also grows thicker with time. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

