Shocking! This is what makes Karan Wahi aka Aditya an ANGRY MAN on the sets of Channa Mereya, read on to know more

Here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on what has recently really irked Karan aka Aditya on the sets of Channa Mereya.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 13:46
Shocking! This is what makes Karan Wahi aka Aditya an ANGRY MAN on the sets of Channa Mereya, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

Also read: Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

In the show, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Singh is seen most of the time in the angry mode because of his past experiences in his life.

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on what has recently really irked Karan aka Aditya on the sets of Channa Mereya.

His co-star Shardul Pandit aka Armaan took to his social media and revealed what is the most irritating thing for Aditya.

He reposted a video wherein Aditya is seen, and he captioned the video, “Aditya ko gussa isliye ata hai ki uska nada khul jata hai @karanwahi”

To which Karan replied, “Wow what a observation...”

Have a look at the screenshot!

Also read: Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

Talking about the show’s storyline, Rajvant is impressed with Ginni’s food and wants Aditya to give the contract to her. Surprisingly, Aditya agrees to this. But, when Ginni calls him, he denies the contract to her. But, a major twist will be when Rajvant will give her the contract yet again and Ginni will be very happy about this and will be ready to take her Dhaba to new heights. Aditya is upset with Rajvant for giving the contract to Ginni and Ginni is ready to face Aditya head-on.

Well, what is your take on it?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more news from the entertainment industry!

Television Channa Mereya Karan Wahi Niyati Fatnani Shakti Anand Aashish Kaul Shardul Pandit Vishavpreet Kaur Puneet Issar Aditya Ginni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 13:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan has found his BFF in THIS co-star on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. ...
EMOTIONAL! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda leaves viewers TEARY-EYED with the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! After Tejasswi Prakash, this actor on the sets of Naagin 6 gives Paani Puri party to all | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Twist! Goddess Lakshmi at Savita’s doorstep
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Sensuous! Shweta Tiwari looks super hot in red and black; netizens go gaga over her ever-green beauty
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She simply raises the...
Maddam Sir: Huge Drama! Amar Vidrohi threatens to suspend Karishma
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Latest Video