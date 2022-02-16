Shocking! This is what Ranbir and Prachi did to get Shahana back! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of the weather.

Prachi and Ranbir are currently the focus of the show, and how they are dealing with their ups and downs. Prachi and Ranbir are further apart than they have ever been, Prachi has hidden her pregnancy from Ranbir, and he is distraught. Rhea, on the other hand, is adamant about asserting her authority over Ranbir.

ALSO READ: WOW! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar and Aparna Mishra to star in the Hindi version of Disney’s Frozen? Details inside!

On the show, Aparna Mishra plays the role of Shahana who is Prachi's friend but is closer to her like her sister, She's very active on Social media and often takes to its share Behind scenes on the show or edits that fans make. Aparna also has a really great bond with Mughda and Krishna. They often take time in between shoots to hang out and sometimes even make fun content.

They took to Instagram to recreate Shehnaaz gill's boring day reel in their own way, take a look:

Fans love the bond that these co-stars share a great bond off-screen. Meanwhile, on the show, we saw Prachi is the one who got Rhea and Ranbir arrested.

Prachi finally decides to play her biggest trick. Prachi has decided to get justice for all of Rhea's wrongdoing.

Dida is making Shahana understand that they have to stand behind Prachi no matter what.

Rhea is fighting with the Police officers and the Police keep thinking that Rhea is lying that Ranbir is her husband, Ranbir is very happy that they have got arrested because now Rhea can not force him to complete the honeymoon

Prachi starts thinking about Ranbir and slowly starts getting angry and has a breakdown and Aliya and Pallav witness it.

The police are asking for Ranbir and Rhea's marriage certificate.

For More Entertainment Updates, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: OMG! Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Prachi has a mental breakdown, Aliya and Pallavi are scared!