Shocking! This is what TejRan was caught doing on the sets of Dance Deewane

Tejasswi had come on the sets of Dance Deewane and the fans caught them doing something where the two seems to be having a lot of fun.

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town.

The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. They are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are giving major couple goals to fans and followers.

Currently Tejasswi is seen as the lead of the show Naagin 6 and Karan is seen as the host of Dance Deewane.

The two have a massive fan following and is loved by the audience who showers a lot of love and support on them.

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

In the recent episode of the reality show Tejasswi had come as the guest of the show and she hosted the show with Karan Kundrra.

Now while shooting the show in a BTS video one can see what the actors are upto, and they are seen shooting for a reel and are rehearsing for it.

The couple is seen having fun with each other and one of the choreographers is seen helping thm.

Well, there is no doubt that the couple is loved and is considered as one of the most loved couples on television.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

