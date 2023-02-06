SHOCKING! What went wrong between Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma that they deleted all their pictures from Instagram?

Fans wonder what went wrong between Ayesha and Aishwarya that they deleted all the good memories they had together on the sets of the show.
Ayesha

MUMBAI : Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became instantly popular among the fans.

The viewers have loved the show so much that it was always on the top of the TRP charts, all thanks to the interesting storyline.

Fans have loved the mindblowing performance of Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. 

Not just the lead actors but also the show's supporting star cast has impressed everyone with their amazing performances.

Actors often grab attention for their rumoured tiffs on the set. 

There were several reports about the show's leading actresses not getting along well with each other.

Several reports claimed that Aishwarya and Ayesha share cold vibes and have also unfollowed each other on social media. This raised several eyebrows. However, they have always claimed that all is well between them. 

In the initial days of the show, Ayesha and Aishwarya used to get along really well and also post many BTS pictures and reels from the set. 

However, for a very long time, Ayesha and Aishwarya stopped posting with each other. 

Later, fans observed that the two divas have unfollowed each other on social media as well. 

This came as a huge shocker for the fans and it proved that all is not well between the actresses. 

Furthermore, fans who are following Aishwarya and Ayesha on social media have also observed that both of them have deleted all the posts of each other on Instagram. 

Ayesha and Aishwarya had shared many posts with each other on their social media, but have now deleted all of them. 

Fans can only watch the posts where they are seeing sharing the frame with the rest of the cast. 

Meanwhile, fans have observed that Neil is still following Ayesha on Instagram and has not deleted pictures with her on social media. 

This is really sad and fans wonder what went wrong between the two that they deleted all the good memories they had together on the sets of the show. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

