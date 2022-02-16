Shocking! When a man entered Madhuri Dixit’s home pretending to be an electrician

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular and talented artists in the Bollywood industry. She has been part of myriad hit films and won over the hearts of the audience with her craft.

Recently, she shared an anecdote when she had to call electricians after a switchboard in her home stopped working. The actor shared the reactions of one of the men when she asked him to leave her house.

The ace actress will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. She along with Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul visited the popular show for the promotion of their upcoming series The Fame Game. Speaking to show host Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit said, "Once a switchboard had gone bad in my house and four people came to fix it." One of them asked her, "Which one needs to be fixed?" She then pointed towards it and asked them to open and check it. She added, "One person opened the box, another person was checking it." The actress added, "After it was fixed, I told them, 'It's sorted now you guys can leave'." She enacted the reaction of the technicians as they smiled, nodded and left. Madhuri also said, "Ek aadmi reh gaya peeche, maine bola 'Aap nahi jarahe inke saat' (One person stayed behind so I asked him 'Aren't you not going with them)?" He replied, "Hum inke saath nahi hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (I didn't come with them, I came here to see you)." Everyone burst out laughing at the reaction of the man.

Talking about The Fame Game, it will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

