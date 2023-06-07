Shocking! This is when Naagin 6 will telecast its finale episode; read to know more

Naagin 6 is one of the most successful supernatural shows on television and the fans love watching it. But now the season is coming to an end and here we bring you when would be the last telecast of the show.
Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the show dropped down and wasn’t doing that well when it came to the TRP ratings.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show was going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

Later, due to public demand, the show got an extension until March and then again it got an extension until this month.

As per reports, the last episode will be telecasted this weekend that is Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend the fans and the audience will bid goodbye to the supernatural show “Naagin 6” which is the longest-running season of Naagin apparently.

Well, soon the makers will bring back Naagin 7 with a completely new star cast but when it would begin no one knows.

The reason why Naagin 6 was getting an extension was because the makers aren’t able to find the lead of the new season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans would miss watching Tejaaswi Prakash as “Naagin” on television and it would interesting to see who would be the new “Naagin” of TV.

Who would you like to see as Naagin in the next season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

