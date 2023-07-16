Shocking! When Payal Ghosh exposed the casting couch of the film industry in a now deleted Instagram post: “It’s not possible without sleeping”

The Mumbai police did investigate the case and although no charges were filed against the Gangs of Wasseypur director, the news brought quite a stir in the industry and an awareness of harassment at the workplace.
Payal Ghosh

MUMBAI: Actress Payal Ghosh who is known for her TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and films like Koi Jaane Naa, made headlines a while back when she accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and even filed a police complaint against him. The Mumbai police did investigate the case and although no charges were filed against the Gangs of Wasseypur director, the news brought quite a stir in the industry and an awareness of harassment at the workplace. 

Payal had shared some shocking information about the casting couch in the film industry where she wrote, “You need to sleep to get big movies. It’s not possible without sleeping.” She further added, “I will be completing my 11th movie. If I would have slept, I would have completed my 30th film.”

Payal’s post now stands deleted for reasons best known to her. But not many were surprised with her statements. Netizens too shared their strong comments on it. One said, “This industry itself has reminded us time and again that casting couches is a very common thing in Bollywood. You cannot change this. No matter how much you try to spread awareness or standup for yourself, this is always gonna be there. Not that I'm supporting this, but when you choose to go into a modeling and acting career, you should know what you're signing IN for..’ another netizen wrote, ‘Bhen yehi sachayi h sbko pta h kuch naya nhi h”

