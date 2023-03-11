Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’

She's making news for all of the wrong reasons, from her arguments with her husband Vicky Jain to her statements about her ex-lover, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta actress stated that things between her and SSR changed overnight when she was talking a few days ago about their breakup with Munawar Faruqui.
Ankita

MUMBAI: Right now, Ankita Lokhande is in the news due to her actions within the Bigg Boss 17 house. She's making news for all of the wrong reasons, from her arguments with her husband Vicky Jain to her statements about her ex-lover, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta actress stated that things between her and SSR changed overnight when she was talking a few days ago about their breakup with Munawar Faruqui.

When Ankita and Sushant co-starred in Pavitra Rishta, they were the hottest couple on television. It's reported that their relationship altered quickly after the actor moved to Bollywood and began shooting movies. The late actor allegedly wasn't ready to settle down in his personal life, which led to the two of them breaking up in 2016. Here you will find out about the couple's public fight.

The story begins when Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were deeply in love. However, their followers saw their public fight after Ankita allegedly slapped him. According to the popular news portal, the Manikarnika actress, who was known for being very possessive of her partner, allegedly went to see him at Yash Raj Studios one day. There, she reportedly seized SSR's phone, checked it, gave it back, thanked him, and slapped him.

Although the source of the rumour was never disclosed, it was eventually proved to be gossip. The claims were then rejected by Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, who described them as nonsense. The actress had declared, “There is no truth to it. It has not happened outside YRF as reported. It is absolutely wrong. I can never ever slap Sushant.”

The late actor said, “I do a lot of things every day for which I deserve a slap but that has not happened, unfortunately yet. Our relationship is quite sorted out… People like to spice it all.”

Ankita Lokhande revealed to her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Munawar Faruqui about the breakup, “There was no reason. I was blank, ek raat me chize palti hai meri life me. Aap jab upar chad rahe hote ho na career me, dus log aur kaan bharte hai. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata par uska apna ek matter tha. Maine kabhi roka bhi nahi.”

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, agencies began looking into Ankita Lokhande after she was questioned by the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Koimoi

 
 

About Author

Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, 'I deserve a slap but that has not….'
