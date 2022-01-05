Shocking! Which Promos Of Bade Acche Lagte hai 2 Have the most number of Views and Why? READ INSIDE!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given us all the reasons to binge-watch.

The show was launched a few months ago with a stellar star cast.

As for the lead roles of Ram and Priya, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a lock, and some of the best actors from the television industry were tapped for pivotal roles.

The show is very popular with the fans and any promo that releases goes viral in a very small time. The reason behind which is definitely a mixture of alot of things.

Two of the promos that have amassed millions of views are of episode 75 tilted ‘Mrs. Ram kapoor ’, the episode plays out in a way that you see Priya look at the Vulnerable and emotional side of Ram which inturn brings out the Emotional side of Priya, Priya also Stands up to Vedika and for the first time with full right considers herself Ram’s wife.

One of the reasons the promo is so hit is obviously because of Nakul and Disha’s chemistry, which fans have loved over the years , the other reason being priya taking that responsibility means that she has finally accepted that the marriage is real. The Video has over 1.1 Million views on Youtube.

The other Promo that went viral are the promos of the ‘Karva Chauth’ episode when Ram and Priya decided to get their marriage Annulment and break off their marriage. The promo were filled with a lot of twists and turn and ended in suspense. The promo for which has 1.2 million views on Youtube.

But the biggest reason of the promos going hit is Nakul and Disha’s fandom and the fandom of the original show. And the story being at two drastically different plotlines.

Meanwhile,the upcoming episode of the popular show’ will showcase an interesting twist and turn.

Priya visits Nandini and Vedika in the Kapoor house where she wants to organize a special birthday party for Ram and wants it to be a surprise. She wants Nandini's permission.

However, cunning Nandini straight away denies keeping a special birthday party where Vedika also supports Nandini.

Nandini gives various reasons where Priya gets convinced easily.

In reality Nandini is very selfish as she is aware that Ram will give the entire credit to Priya and that will increase their bond.

