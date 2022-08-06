Shocking! This is why Raghu Ram quit MTV Roadies

MUMBAI: Whenever one thinks of unscripted reality shows on Indian television, the first names that come to mind are Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. The brothers have been the brains behind shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. They even launched Skulls and Roses and India’s Best Judwaah under their own production house, Monozygotic Solutions.

Jose Covaco, who worked closely with Raghu Ram on MTV’s Roadies, recalled the glory days of both the channel and its most popular reality show. He said that Raghu ‘took the show to another level’ and speculated about why he quit the show.

In an appearance on a podcast, he said that back then, the show was so popular that judges had to be barricaded and would always travel with bodyguards. And because Raghu had such a controversial image, he was constantly under threat. “People would threaten him, so they had to run around with bodyguards,” he said.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Asked about the circumstances of Raghu’s departure from the show, Jose said, “I think a lot of stuff just runs its course. You can’t be doing the same thing all the time. Of course there are exceptions to the rule. Like I did radio for 10 years, Raghu did Roadies for so many years. Sometimes things run their course, and people are also in different places in their lives. He must’ve felt like he wanted to do something else, maybe the channel wanted something else. I’m not sure what happened, but they parted ways… But he came back after that. There was one year that he left, and they did another version, and everyone was like ‘Nahi yaar, apne ko Raghu chahiye,’ so they brought Raghu back. Then he did a couple more seasons, and then he was like, ‘OK, chalo bas’.”

On the personal front, Raghu was married to Sugandha Garg, who has played roles in Tere Bin Laden and My Name Is Khan. In 2016, they announced their separation, after having been married for almost a decade. In 2018, he married singer Natalie Di Luccio. They are blessed with a baby boy named Rhythm.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Indian Express