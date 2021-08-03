SHOCKING! THIS Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor loses leg due to high diabetes and lack of work and money

MUMBAI: Never neglect your diabetes is the moral of this story. "That should be your first line," says 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat (50) whose leg has been amputated last week due to high stress levels which shot up his blood sugar beyond dangerous limits. "I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home."

"It all began when I developed corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save me was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee," Lokendra further said, his voice now choking with emotion.

Lokendra's surgery which lasted for 5 hours was conducted at Mumbai's Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road.

Looking back, Lokendra said, "I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets."

"I have got financial aid through CINTAA. Actors have been calling up to know about my health and providing motivation," he added.

Besides 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Jodha Akbar', Lokendra has done many other shows- CID, Crime Patrol, to name just a few. The senior actor was also seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' and Meezaan Jaffrey film 'Malaal'.

Lokendra has hope as he plans to fit an artificial leg for which the messiah of the industry Nupur Alankar (who is currently nursing Savita Bajaj and if that title can be given to her) has even got him a letter through the yoga healer Shambhu Saran Jha who helped Manisha Koirala to an extent in her recovery from cancer. The letter will take care of the expenses of the hospital that Lokendra gets admitted to, for fitting the leg. "But the wound has to heal first. The artificial leg will come in only later," Lokendra concluded.

Lokendra is married and has two kids.

Credits: TOI