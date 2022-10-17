Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar ends life, suicide note reads harassment by ex-boyfriend

MUMBAI : Showbiz is a place that attracts many. Hundreds if not thousands come to try their luck into the entertainment world. Amidst the glitz, glamor and money, there are also fragile emotions and relationships that sometimes crush the very core of the person. Television Actress Vaishali Thakkar is an example of this.

Also Read- Breaking: Vaishali Thakkar to enter Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Known for her roles in popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Ashiqui, Vaishali was found hanging in her house in Indore by her brother on Saturday night, This has sent shock waves through the entertainment world.

The death is considered as a suicide, since a suicide note was found by the police in her diary that clearly mentioned being troubled by her ex-boyfriend. She also mentioned being fed up with working in the TV industry and wanted to settle down and have a peaceful family life.

Also Read- RIP! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkkar commits suicide; dead body found at her Indore residence

Inspector incharge, RD Kanwa of Tejaji Nagar police station said, “We have recovered a five-page note, written in a small diary, from her room. We are verifying its content. She has named a former boyfriend and said he was troubling her. She said he wasn't marrying her, nor was he letting her marry anyone else. The former boyfriend is married with two kids.”

Fans have now realized a recent post of Vaishali might have been an indication that she was thinking of killing herself. She had posted a video of a revolving ceiling fan and captioned it, ‘What do you do on sundays?”

Kanwa also said that he has called the ex-boyfriend for questioning and a case was registered against him.

Vaishali was previously engaged to a Kenya based businessman but the engagement was called off after a month. She has been part of TV shows like ‘Ye Vaada Raha' ,'Ye Hai Ashiqui', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Super Sisters', 'Laal Ishq', 'Vish Ya Amrit and 'Manmohini 2'.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- TOI