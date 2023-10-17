Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's THIS Co-Star confirmed to join Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s show post-leap

Even though the two superstars have been silent on the subject, rumours suggest that they will leave the popular Star Plus show. There were several rumours that Tejaswi Prakash and Fahmaan Khan would take over as the new leads for Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, respectively.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 11:17
Nimrit

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's generational shift has finally been proven after weeks of rumours. Since August's end, there has been nonstop talk about the leap in Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's serial. Even though the two superstars have been silent on the subject, rumours suggest that they will leave the popular Star Plus show. There were several rumors that Tejaswi Prakash and Fahmaan Khan would take over as the new leads for Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, respectively.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jealous! Muskaan angry at Kairav supporting Sandhya’s entry into Goenka house

A source revealed to the popular news portal, "Rajan Shahi is known for giving opportunities to fresh faces like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod. He must have chalked out a proper plan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai if it is taking a leap. While the production house would love to work with Tejasswi and Fahmaan, I think new faces will be auditioned for the lead roles. There's no doubt that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash are wonderful actors, who bring their own fan following but I think the chances of them featuring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are bleak."

Randeep Rai, Helly Shah, Mahima Makwana, Anushka Sen, and Zannat Zubair's names were also being tossed via the internet. They allegedly approach for the show. There isn't any truth to it, though.

Rajan Shahi has announced that a new season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is planned after keeping quiet about the show's leap. The show's fresh addition has even been revealed by the talented producer. He mentioned an established actress who joined YRKKH after the leap. While speaking with a prominent newspaper, Rajan Shahi made a formal announcement of the new season of YRKKH. He also introduced the first actress who will join the cast of the serial as it made the news.

A veteran actress has been cast by the production company to play a crucial part in the show. After the leap track is introduced, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's co-star will appear on the program. We are discussing Anita Raj. The Bollywood actress will appear in a unique role in YRKKH. She has previously appeared in TV series like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Tumhari Pakhi, and 24. She is the first confirmed actress of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's following the leap.

Rajan Shahi revealed that she will play a crucial role in the upcoming season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when speaking about her debut. Anita Raaj last appeared in Saavi Ki Savaari, which is no longer aired on the Colors channel, in a special appearance.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: REALLY! Abhimanyu and Akshara want to reconcile?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit – Filmi beat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 11:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Exlcusive: Zee TV’s upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di to launch in November!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Exclusive: Amba fumes with rage as menstruating Dolly touches holy material for Bhoomi poojan in Star Plus’ Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day
MUMBAI: Actress Ekta Jain, who has acted in many Bollywood films like Khali Bali, Zindagi Ek Shatranj, Trahimaam, and...
Exclusive! Child Actress Sarah Killedar to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Vicky
Exciting! Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal applauds wife Katrina Kaif's exhilarating appearance in film's trailer; Calls it 'Superb’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Baseer
Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!
Ekta
Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day
Sarah
Exclusive! Child Actress Sarah Killedar to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee!
Falaq
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame actress Falaq Naaz unwilling to accept more mythological roles; Says ‘I would love to explore thrillers…’
Sunny
MUST READ! All you need to know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny Arya
Naveen
Exclusive: Oh No! Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma gets stuck at Mumbai airport; narrates his ‘worst travel experience’