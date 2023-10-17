Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's THIS Co-Star confirmed to join Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s show post-leap

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's generational shift has finally been proven after weeks of rumours. Since August's end, there has been nonstop talk about the leap in Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's serial. Even though the two superstars have been silent on the subject, rumours suggest that they will leave the popular Star Plus show. There were several rumors that Tejaswi Prakash and Fahmaan Khan would take over as the new leads for Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, respectively.

A source revealed to the popular news portal, "Rajan Shahi is known for giving opportunities to fresh faces like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod. He must have chalked out a proper plan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai if it is taking a leap. While the production house would love to work with Tejasswi and Fahmaan, I think new faces will be auditioned for the lead roles. There's no doubt that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash are wonderful actors, who bring their own fan following but I think the chances of them featuring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are bleak."

Randeep Rai, Helly Shah, Mahima Makwana, Anushka Sen, and Zannat Zubair's names were also being tossed via the internet. They allegedly approach for the show. There isn't any truth to it, though.

Rajan Shahi has announced that a new season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is planned after keeping quiet about the show's leap. The show's fresh addition has even been revealed by the talented producer. He mentioned an established actress who joined YRKKH after the leap. While speaking with a prominent newspaper, Rajan Shahi made a formal announcement of the new season of YRKKH. He also introduced the first actress who will join the cast of the serial as it made the news.

A veteran actress has been cast by the production company to play a crucial part in the show. After the leap track is introduced, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's co-star will appear on the program. We are discussing Anita Raj. The Bollywood actress will appear in a unique role in YRKKH. She has previously appeared in TV series like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Tumhari Pakhi, and 24. She is the first confirmed actress of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's following the leap.

Rajan Shahi revealed that she will play a crucial role in the upcoming season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when speaking about her debut. Anita Raaj last appeared in Saavi Ki Savaari, which is no longer aired on the Colors channel, in a special appearance.

