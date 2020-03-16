Shocking! Yet another model was found dead in her residence in Kolkata; details inside

According to media reports, yet another model was found dead in her residence. This is the fourth such incident that happened in Kolkata.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 16:53
Shocking! Yet another model was found dead in her residence in Kolkata; details inside

MUMBAI: According to media reports, yet another model was found dead in her residence. This is the fourth such incident that happened in Kolkata.

As per PTI report, an 18-year-old model Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found dead in her residence at Bediadanga in the Kasba area on May 29 (Sunday). The police informed the news agency that the late model had allegedly hung herself in her room on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: BIG Update! THIS Bengali actress found dead in her Kolkata apartment, scroll down to know more

A senior police official said, "It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report." The cop further shared that they are trying to find out whether Saraswati Das had any connection with the three other models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and TV actress Pallabi Dey, who died due to suspected suicide. The officer said, "The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and aunt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity on the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation."

Saraswati Das was brought up by her single mother and aunt.

Post this incident, people from the Bengali entertainment industry are perplexed by the back-to-back cases of actresses' mysterious deaths.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Celin Mathew found dead; details inside

CREDIT:  FILMIBEAT

 

Saraswati Das Bediadanga Kasba Manjusha Neogi Bidisha De Majumdar TV actress Pallabi Dey Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar social media Actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 16:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! This is what Zoya Akhtar did when her crew took orders from Farhan Akhtar instead of her
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar has made her mark as a director in the Hindi film industry with her debut film itself. Luck By...
Exclusive! “I am starting my acting journey from scratch with the best person in my life Abigail Jain” Sanam Johar
MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen some beautiful contributions of choreographer Sanam Johar, he is now all set to...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Interesting! Meera furious to punish Pakhi’s parents, Agastya comes to check on Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more
MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi...
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and...
Recent Stories
Zoya-Farhan
Interesting! This is what Zoya Akhtar did when her crew took orders from Farhan Akhtar instead of her
Latest Video