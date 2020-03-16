Shocking! Yet another model was found dead in her residence in Kolkata; details inside

MUMBAI: According to media reports, yet another model was found dead in her residence. This is the fourth such incident that happened in Kolkata.

As per PTI report, an 18-year-old model Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found dead in her residence at Bediadanga in the Kasba area on May 29 (Sunday). The police informed the news agency that the late model had allegedly hung herself in her room on Saturday night.

A senior police official said, "It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report." The cop further shared that they are trying to find out whether Saraswati Das had any connection with the three other models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and TV actress Pallabi Dey, who died due to suspected suicide. The officer said, "The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and aunt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity on the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation."

Saraswati Das was brought up by her single mother and aunt.

Post this incident, people from the Bengali entertainment industry are perplexed by the back-to-back cases of actresses' mysterious deaths.

