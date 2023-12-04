Shocking! Zeeshan Khan shares a post indicating a split with girlfriend Reyhna Malhotra says “ Thank you for the good times, all the best for your furture”

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Malhotra met on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya where they were co – actors.

After working together for quite some time, the two began to date and came into a serious relationship.

There were dating for three years and were in a live – in – relationship and they did give major couple goals.

They were seen as one of the most adorable couples of the television industry.

On Zeeshan’s vlogs one could see how the couple were going out and having so much fun on the sets of the show.

Now, Zeeshan shared a post indicating a split between the couple.

The actor said “Thank You for all the good times, And wish you all the best for your future! Goodbye Reyhna”

This post has raised a lot of questions about whether the couple is together or not or have split after being into a relationship for three years.

We tried and contacted Zeshaan but he didn't respond to the call and Reyhna said she was busy and doesnt know what we are talking about.

