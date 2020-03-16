Shooting in hometown Delhi, 'Zakhm' more special for Donal Bisht

MUMBAI: Ek Deewaana Tha' fame television actress Donal Bisht says coming back to her hometown Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming show 'Zakhm' makes it all the more special for her.

The actress, who is currently shooting for the MX Player original show, said, "Delhi is where my heart is because my family stays there. After six long years of being in Mumbai for work, away from my loved ones, it feels great to be with them now. The long shoot will give me the chance to come home at the end of the day and be surrounded by love and laughter."

The show is produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd. It also stars Anuj Sachdeva and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Asked about the details of her character in the show, Donal said, "I cannot yet reveal detailed information but it's a romantic thriller family drama. The character I'm playing is a girl next door but how she evolves through her journey is very interesting to see. I cannot wait for you to see us on screen."

The actress was last seen in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15'.

SOURCE: IANS

